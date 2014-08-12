China central bank says no change in its monetary policy after rate hike
BEIJING, March 16 China's central bank raised money market rates slightly on Thursday, but said the increase did not indicate a change in its monetary policy.
MOSCOW Aug 12 Russia's President Vladimir Putin will meet his top security officials on Wednesday and address members of government and parliament travelling with him on a trip to the Crimean peninsula a day later, the Kremlin said.
A Russian convoy carrying food, water and other aid set off on Tuesday for eastern Ukraine, where government forces are closing in on pro-Russian rebels, but Kiev said it would not allow the vehicles to cross onto its territory.
Kiev and Western governments warned Moscow against any attempt to turn the operation into a military intervention by stealth in a region facing a humanitarian crisis after four months of warfare.
The United States and European Union imposed sanctions on Moscow following its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in March and over its purported support for pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
BEIJING, March 16 China's central bank raised money market rates slightly on Thursday, but said the increase did not indicate a change in its monetary policy.
MELBOURNE, March 16 London copper hit its highest in more than a week on Thursday as the dollar dropped after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but showed no signs of speeding up its pace of tightening.
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.