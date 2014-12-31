MOSCOW Dec 31 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said in a televised New Year's address on Wednesday that the
"return home" of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula to Moscow's control
would remain a very important epoch in Russia's history.
"Love for one's motherland is one of the most powerful and
uplifting feelings. It manifested itself in full in the
brotherly support to the people of Crimea and Sevastopol, when
they resolutely decided to return home," Putin said.
"This event will remain a very important epoch in domestic
history forever," he said. Putin's address was broadcast to
Russia's Far East regions many hours before Moscow, when it is
typically shown just before midnight.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)