MOSCOW Aug 10 President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of choosing terror over peace on Wednesday and of playing a dangerous game after Russia's FSB security service said it had thwarted a series of armed Ukrainian raids on annexed Crimea.

Putin, speaking in Moscow, said that Kiev's actions were "stupid" and "criminal" and that there was no point in holding planned talks on the peace process in eastern Ukraine as a result.

Ukraine denies the FSB's assertions concerning a series of alleged armed raids on Crimea. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)