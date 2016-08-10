MOSCOW Aug 10 President Vladimir Putin accused
Ukraine of choosing terror over peace on Wednesday and of
playing a dangerous game after Russia's FSB security service
said it had thwarted a series of armed Ukrainian raids on
annexed Crimea.
Putin, speaking in Moscow, said that Kiev's actions were
"stupid" and "criminal" and that there was no point in holding
planned talks on the peace process in eastern Ukraine as a
result.
Ukraine denies the FSB's assertions concerning a series of
alleged armed raids on Crimea.
