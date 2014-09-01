Thailand says optimistic transport spending will resume
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport
MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Kiev's leadership on Monday for refusing to enter into direct political talks with eastern Ukrainian separatists, who he said were pushing government troops away from their current positions.
"The current Kiev leadership does not want to carry out a substantive political dialogue with the east of its country," state news agency Itar-Tass cited Putin as telling journalists.
He also said pro-Russian separatists, who Kiev and the West say are being aided by Russia's military, were trying to push Ukrainian troops away form their current positions where he said they were firing on civilian targets.
"The aim of the militia fighters is to push away these armed forces and their artillery to not give them the possibility to shoot on residential areas," said Putin.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Writing by Thomas Grove)
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport
(Refiles to note figure in paragraph 8 was seasonally adjusted) * Jan core orders -3.2 pct m/m vs forecast +0.5 pct * Core orders -8.2 pct yr/yr vs forecast -3.3 pct * Capex seen crucial for sustainable economic growth * BOJ seen keeping policy steady at two-day meeting, March 15-16 By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, March 13 Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell in January from the previous month and dipped the most in five months, adding to worries about
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.