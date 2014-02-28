MOSCOW Feb 28 Russian President Vladimir Putin said there must be no further escalation of violence in Ukraine in phone calls with the leaders of Britain and Germany and the president of the European Council, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Ukraine's interim government said on Friday that Russian forces had seized control of two airports in the Crimean peninsula, the only part of Ukraine with an ethnic Russian majority and the last major bastion of resistance to the toppling of Moscow-backed leader Viktor Yanukovich.