BRUSSELS May 9 The European Union criticised
Russian President Vladimir Putin for attending a military parade
in Crimea on Friday, saying he should not use the commemoration
of victory in World War Two to showcase Russia's annexation of
the region.
"The European Union notes with regret the presence of
President Vladimir Putin at a military parade ... in Sebastopol,
Crimea," Maja Kocijancic, spokeswoman for EU foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton, said.
"An important day in our shared history, dedicated to
honouring the enormous sacrifices and giving remembrance to the
millions of dead in the Second World War, should not have been
instrumentalised to give visibility to the illegal annexation of
Crimea," she said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by John O'Donnell)