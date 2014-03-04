NOVO-OGARYOVA, March 4 President Vladimir Putin
said on Tuesday that Russia was ready to release another tranche
of its $15 billion credit to Ukraine, but Western countries
asked Moscow to hold off on the Eurobond purchases.
In December, Moscow bought $3 billion worth of Ukraine's
Eurobonds, but a second tranche of a $2 billion due earlier this
year has been postponed.
"In principle we would be ready to consider a further step
to release more tranches ... additional purchases of bonds, but
our Western partners have asked us not to do it," Putin told
journalists.