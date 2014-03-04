NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, March 4 President
Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia intends to work with
Western states using the International Monetary Fund as a
potential source of economic aid to Ukraine.
Putin said the West had asked Russia to hold off on
releasing further instalments of a $15-billion bailout package
which he promised Kiev in December after its government spurned
deals with the European Union in favour of closer Russian ties.
Russia began the bailout by buying $3 billion worth of
Ukrainian Eurobonds later that month, but stalled on releasing a
second tranche as opposition protesters got the upper hand and
pushed President Viktor Yanukovich from power.
"In principle, we would be ready to consider further steps
to release more tranches ... but our Western partners are asking
us not to do this," Putin told a news conference in his first
public comments on Ukraine in over a week.
"They are asking us to work together in the framework of the
IMF in order to persuade the government of Ukraine, the
Ukrainian authorities, to conduct reforms needed to revive the
economy," he said. "We intend to keep working in this channel."
Ukraine has asked the IMF for at least $15 billion to avert
bankruptcy.