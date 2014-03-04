MOSCOW, March 4 Here are some extracts from
Russian President Vladimir Putin's news conference on Tuesday,
his first public comments on Ukraine since Moscow-backed
President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted and fled the country on
Feb. 21.
ON BRINGING IN RUSSIAN ARMED FORCES
If we see this lawlessness starting in eastern regions, if
people there ask us for help - and we already have the official
request of the legitimate president (Yanukovich) - we reserve
the right to use all available resources to safeguard these
citizens. And we consider this fully legitimate.
This is the last resort. We believe, have believed and will
believe, that Ukraine is not only our closest neighbour but
really brotherly republic.
Our armed forces and brothers in arms, friends, many know
one another personally. I am convinced that Ukrainian and
Russian military personnel will not be on different sides of the
barricade but on the same side.
Even if I take a decision to use the armed forces, it will
be legitimate, fully corresponding to the common norms of the
international law - since we have the appeal of the legitimate
president - as well as our obligations.
And, in this case, it would also correspond to our interest
in protecting the people who are closely tied to us
historically, culturally, economically.
This (would be) a humanitarian mission. We do not seek to
dictate anything.
As for bringing in forces. For now there is no such need,
but such a possibility exists.
What could serve as a reason to use military forces? It
would naturally be the last resort, absolutely the last ... Of
course we will not be able to stay away if we see that they are
starting to persecute, destroy them.
ON NEW AUTHORITIES IN KIEV
A few days ago I asked the government to think of how we can
go on having contacts with those authorities in Kiev that we do
not consider fully legitimate, in order to safeguard cooperation
in economy and industry.
As for the legitimacy of the current authorities. The
parliament partly is (legitimate), all the rest is not. And
absolutely clearly there can be no talk of any legitimacy of the
acting president...
There can be only one assessment of what happened in Kiev,
in Ukraine in general. This was an unconstitutional coup and the
armed seizure of power. No one argues with this...
Though I do not welcome the fact of changing authorities
this way, I do understand those people in the Maidan who still
demand a radical change, not a refurbishing of the facade of the
authorities. They are used to changing one (set of) swindlers to
different swindlers.
We see the rampancy of neo-Nazis, nationalists, anti-Semites
now taking place in some parts of Ukraine, including Kiev.
A change of power was indeed necessary in Ukraine, judging
by all appearances. But only in a legal way, within the
framework of the constitution.
ON YANUKOVICH
Legally speaking, there is only one legitimate president.
It's clear he has no power left. But the legitimate president,
in pure legal terms, beyond any doubt is only Yanukovich.
Yanukovich told me ... he gave orders to move all police
units away from the capital. He called me on the phone and I
told him not to do it, that it would bring chaos and anarchy in
the capital, that he should feel for the people. But he did it
anyway. And the moment he did it, his office and the government
were seized and this chaos started that I warned him against.
I think he has no political future. And I told him that.
We did it (received Yanukovich in Russia) because of purely
humanitarian reasons ... I think he would have been killed (had
he stayed in Ukraine).
ON ELECTIONS IN UKRAINE
All citizens of Ukraine, no matter where they live, should
have equal rights to participate in their country's life and
decide its future.
If I were those who consider themselves legitimate
authorities, I would speed up necessary procedures (for
elections) because they do not have a mandate from the whole
nation to conduct domestic (or) international affairs, let alone
to decide the future of Ukraine.
If they are held under such terror as we see now, then we
won't (recognise the result of presidential elections)...
The people in southeastern Ukraine should feel safe and
(that they are) parties to the common political process of
stabilising the situation in the country.
ON ECONOMY, MARKETS, AID TO UKRAINE, CRIMEA
In principle we would be ready to consider a further step to
release more tranches (to Ukraine)... additional purchases of
bonds, but our Western partners have asked us not to do it. They
have asked us to work together within the IMF framework to
encourage the Ukrainian government to carry out necessary
reforms to heal the economy.
Crimea has turned to us for humanitarian assistance. And we
will naturally do that. How much, when, from what resources, I
cannot yet say. The government is working on it...
As for markets, they have shown a certain nervousness even
before the events in Ukraine, before the escalation. That was
related to the U.S., which made its decision to make investing
in the United States relatively attractive. And investors have
started shifting away from emerging markets towards the U.S.
market...
As for events in Ukraine, yes, politics always influence the
markets this way or another. Money likes silence, peace and
stability. But I think this is only a temporary influence.
We are getting ready for the G8 summit, we will be ready to
host our colleagues. But if they don't want to come, they don't
need to.
ON THREAT OF SANCTIONS
As for sanctions, those who are going to introduce sanctions
should first and foremost think of the consequences. Of course
one can cause some harm to the other, but that would be mutual
harm and this should also be considered. We consider our
approach well-founded and any threats against Russia
counter-productive and harmful.
ON UNITED STATES, WEST
They have supported an anti-constitutional coup and an armed
seizure of power. They have declared these people legitimate and
are trying to support them. Even in this case, we are patient
and ready to cooperate even, we do not want to break ties.
And this is not the first time our Western partners are
doing this in Ukraine. Sometimes I get the impression that
across the pond, somewhere in America, staff at some laboratory
are sitting there conducting experiments, like on rats, without
understanding the consequences of what they are doing.
The nation wanted changes. But illegal changes should not be
encouraged...
Look how well-prepared were the people who operated in Kiev.
They were trained in foreign bases, as is well known, in
Lithuania, in Poland, also in Ukraine. They were prepared by
instructors for a long time. They have turned Ukraine's
political life into a farce...
I think it would be the height of cynicism now to put the
holding of the Paralympic Games under any threat...
ON GAS
Before all this acute phase of the events, Gazprom and the
Russian government reached an agreement under which Gazprom
introduces a discount to $268 per thousand cubic metres, the
Russian government gives out the first tranche of the credit ...
that is $3 billion in the first stage, and the Ukrainian side
takes on an obligation to fully pay off its debt from the second
half of the past year as well as pay regularly the current
payments.
The debt was not paid, the current payments are not fully
covered. If the Ukrainian partner does not pay for February, the
debt will only grow. It's $1.5-1.6 billion now and if they do
not pay in full for February it will be nearly $2 billion.
If you are not paying us anyway and we are only noting a
growing debt, we'd better note it under a regular price, not a
lowered price. This is the commercial element of Gazprom
operations. That is not linked to politics or anything.
We had a deal - we give you money and a lower gas price, you
pay us regularly. We gave money and lowered the gas price but
there are no payments. So Gazprom naturally says this is a no
go.
ON RUSSIA
We have many problems in Russia, very similar ones. But they
are not as acute as there (in Ukraine)... The difference in
living standards is great.
