NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Feb 25 President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia would cut off natural gas supplies to Ukraine if Kiev failed to pay, which "will create a problem" for gas transit to Europe.

He told reporters he hoped it would not come to that.

He also said Kiev's refusal to supply natural gas to separatist regions in its Donetsk and Luhansk provinces "smelled of genocide".