MOSCOW May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin
urged European Union leaders on Thursday to do more to help
Ukraine through its economic crisis and said Moscow was ready
for consultations with Europe over Kiev's gas debts.
"The Russian Federation is still open to continue
consultations and work together with European countries in order
to stabilise the situation," Putin said in a declaration to
foreign leaders.
"We also hope that the European Commission will more
actively engage in the dialogue in order to work out specific
and fair solutions that will help stabilise the Ukrainian
economy."
He said state-controlled exporter Gazprom had been
forced to demand Ukraine pay in advance for gas as of June after
its debt for Russian gas supplies reached $3.5 billion. Moscow
has twice reduced gas supplies to Kiev during price disputes,
causing disruptions in supplies to Europe, which takes about
half of the gas it imports from Russia through Ukraine.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk Editing by Timothy Heritage)