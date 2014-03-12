Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
MOSCOW, March 12 Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday discussed "possibilities for stepping up international support" for a solution to the crisis in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
The tone of the Kremlin statement about a phone call differed from that of a statement from Hollande's office, which said Hollande told Putin he must do everything to stop the "unacceptable annexation" of Ukraine's Crimea region by Russia.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.