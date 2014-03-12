MOSCOW, March 12 Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday discussed "possibilities for stepping up international support" for a solution to the crisis in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

The tone of the Kremlin statement about a phone call differed from that of a statement from Hollande's office, which said Hollande told Putin he must do everything to stop the "unacceptable annexation" of Ukraine's Crimea region by Russia.