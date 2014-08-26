MINSK Aug 26 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Tuesday the crisis in Ukraine could not be solved by a
further military escalation or without dialogue with
representatives of the country's Russian-speaking eastern
regions.
He also said the Russian economy could suffer a loss of some
100 billion roubles (2.77 billion US dollar) if European goods
reach the Russian market via Ukraine after Kiev signed a trade
pact with European Union.
He said that Moscow would retaliate with trade measures if
that were to happen. He said that Belarus and Kazakhstan,
Moscow's partners in a customs union, would also be affected.
(1 US dollar = 36.0675 Russian rouble)
