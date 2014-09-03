ULAN BATOR, Sept 3 Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Wednesday his views and those of his Ukrainian
counterpart Petro Poroshenko were "very close" on finding a
political solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and called for
both sides to observe a ceasefire.
Outlining what he said was a seven-step plan "to end the
bloodshed", Putin suggested Kiev and the pro-Russian rebels
could reach an agreement at a meeting of the international
contact group on Ukraine on Friday in the Belarussian capital
Minsk.
Putin's proposals included calls for both the pro-Russian
rebels and Ukraine to halt military operations. He called on
Ukraine to move its forces back from the frontlines and refrain
from shelling in civilian areas.
"Our views on the way to resolve the conflict, as it seemed
to me, are very close," Putin told reporters in the Mongolia
capital of Ulan Bator, confirming he had spoken to Poroshenko by
telephone earlier on Wednesday. "I have drafted ideas for a plan
of action."
The Kremlin said earlier on Wednesday that both presidents
had agreed on steps towards peace in eastern Ukraine, but denied
a statement from Poroshenko's press office that they had reached
a truce, saying Russia was not a party to the conflict.
Putin also called for international observers to monitor a
possible ceasefire and create what he called a "zone of safety"
on the ground in eastern Ukraine.
A prisoner exchange between the two sides and a humanitarian
corridor for the safe passage of refugees, aid and the wounded
were among the steps he listed for a resolution of the conflict.
The contact group, in which Ukraine is informally
represented by its former president Leonid Kuchma, met for
preliminary talks earlier this week.
Separatist leaders, Moscow's ambassador to Kiev and a senior
official for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in
Europe also took part in those talks on Monday in Minsk.
"I very much count on Ukrainian leadership supporting this
emergent progress in bilateral relations and using the positive
work of the contact group to achieve a final and comprehensive
resolution of the situation," Putin said.
