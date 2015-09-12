* Putin's comments are change in rhetoric
* Monitors say both sides observing latest ceasefire
* Putin in Crimea to meet Berlusconi
(Adds details, quotes and context)
CHERSONEUS, Crimea, Sept 12 Russia's President
Vladimir Putin said on Saturday it was welcome that fighting had
stopped in eastern Ukraine, a change in rhetoric compared to his
previous accusations against Ukraine for violating a ceasefire.
Until recently Putin has repeatedly criticised Ukraine for
failing to implement a peace deal agreed in February, including
by continued shelling of rebel-held areas.
"It's heartening that the main thing is the cessation of
shelling of the Donbass (eastern Ukraine) from the side of the
armed forces as well as the so-called volunteer battalions of
Ukraine," he said in the Crimean town of Chersoneus.
"I think that today this is the main achievement."
Putin was on the latest of several visits to Crimea, again
putting Russia's stamp on the region it annexed from Ukraine
last year during political upheaval in that country.
This time he was meeting his old friend Silvio Berlusconi,
the former Italian prime minister, on a private visit.
Both Ukrainian and rebel forces have blamed each other for
repeated ceasefire breaches but both sides are now broadly
respecting a new ceasefire that came into effect on Sept. 1,
according to international monitors from the Organization for
Security and Co-operation in Europe.
Putin also reiterated his call for Ukraine to implement
other elements of February's peace deal, including that Kiev
hold direct talks with rebel representatives, and implements
laws on amnesty for the rebels and on an autonomous status for
the rebel regions.
He said it was possible that the deadline for implementing
the Minsk peace agreement could be extended, an idea mentioned
by a Kremlin aide on Friday.
Under the original deal, major points of the peace plan are
supposed to be fulfilled by the end of this year, a prospect
that now looks remote.
Putin also said that Russia could solve the issue of gas
supplies to Ukraine and rebuild bilateral relations.
"I think that we will also solve questions connected with
supplies of gas and electricity," Putin said. "In general it is
necessary to rebuild relations on a full-scale format."
