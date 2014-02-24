GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar crunched by cautious Fed, bonds and commodities cheer
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
MOSCOW Feb 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Francois Hollande voiced concerned over the political crisis in Ukraine in a telephone conversation on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
It said the talk had been initiated by the French side.
In Paris, Hollande's office said the French president had tried to persuade Putin to back a peaceful political transition in Ukraine.
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, March 16 The Australian government said on Thursday it may spend up to A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) to expand a huge hydro power scheme to help solve an energy crisis, although the main owners of the dam have yet to be consulted.