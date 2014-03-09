MOSCOW, March 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin
told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister
David Cameron on Sunday that the steps taken by the authorities
in Ukraine's Crimea region were in accordance with international
law.
The pro-Russian parliament on the Black Sea peninsula has
declared it part of Russia and announced a March 16 referendum
to confirm this.
"Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin underlined in particular that
the steps taken by Crimea's legitimate authorities are based on
international law and aimed at guaranteeing the legitimate
interests of the peninsula's population," the Kremlin said in a
written statement.
"The Russian president also drew the attention of his
interlocutors to the lack of any action by the present
authorities in Kiev to limit the rampant behaviour of
ultra-nationalists and radical forces in the capital and in many
regions," the statement said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)