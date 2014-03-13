UPDATE 7-Oil extends losses to three-month lows, tests slide
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (Recasts lead, updates prices.)
MOSCOW, March 13 President Vladimir Putin said he would discuss relations with Ukraine, the United States and the European Union at a meeting with senior Russian security officials on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.
"Let's think together about how to conduct relations with our partners and friends in Ukraine and with our other partners in Europe and the United States," Interfax quoted Putin as saying at the beginning of a meeting of his presidential Security Council.
WHITE HOUSE SAYS PLANNING IS ONGOING FOR A VISIT TO U.S. BY CHINA'S XI
MOSCOW, March 13 Kazakhstan's oil production in February exceeded its agreed limit under an OPEC-led deal to cut output and support prices, official Kazakh data showed on Monday.