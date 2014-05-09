UPDATE 4-Weaker dollar helps lift oil, supply worries persist
* Oil shipments to Asia have risen 3 pct since OPEC-led deal (Updates prices)
SEVASTOPOL, Crimea May 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, the Kremlin press office said.
(Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Oil shipments to Asia have risen 3 pct since OPEC-led deal (Updates prices)
* Analysts expect consumption to keep growing in coming years
March 17 President Donald Trump's proposal to do away with the federal agency that investigates chemical accidents drew sharp criticism from environmental, labor and safety advocates, who said that eliminating the watchdog would put American lives at risk.