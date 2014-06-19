UPDATE 2-Airbus says engine issue will not affect A320neo deliveries
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
MOSCOW, June 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the potential cost for Europe of Russia's gas dispute with Ukraine in a telephone call with his German and French counterparts, the Kremlin said in statement on Thursday.
In a three-way call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, Putin also voiced "serious concern" over Ukraine's military operation against a pro-Russian uprising in the east, it said.
"They also discussed the potential consequences for Europe's energy security and economy of the failure of negotiations with Kiev on the settlement of its debt for Russian gas deliveries," the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
* Shares down 16 pct (Recasts, adds quotes and details, updates share)
LONDON, March 17 World stocks perched near a record high on Friday after a week when most of the world's biggest economies either raised rates, or signalled hikes, in a strong sign of confidence about global growth and inflation.