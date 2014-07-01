MOSCOW, July 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Tuesday he and his European partners failed to persuade
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to extend a ceasefire and
that the Ukrainian leader bore full responsibility for the
violence there.
"Unfortunately President Poroshenko took the decision to
restart military operations and we - I mean myself and my
European colleagues - could not convince him that the road to
stable, strong and long-lasting peace does not lie through war,"
Putin told Russian ambassadors gathered in Moscow.
"Up until now Petro Alexeyevich (Poroshenko) was not
directly linked to the order to start military operations but
now he has taken on this responsibility fully, not only
militarily but also politically."
