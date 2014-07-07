* Putin ignores rebels' calls for military help
* Russian leader signals he favours de-escalation
* Putin may have achieved main goals
* Russia wary of threat of more Western sanctions
MOSCOW, July 7 Three weeks before Ukraine's army
forced rebel fighters out of the strategic eastern city of
Slaviansk, their commander made a desperate plea for military
help from Russia.
"A week will pass, two, three, maybe a month, and the
rebellion's best fighters will be bled dry and, sooner or later,
crushed and destroyed," Igor Girkin, who is better known as
Strelkov, said in a comments widely viewed online.
The appeal was met with silence by President Vladimir Putin,
and on Saturday, as if on cue, Girkin's outnumbered and
outgunned forces abandoned the city after weeks of shelling.
The weekend's events may be not just a turning point in
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's military campaign against
the rebellion led by separatists who want eastern Ukraine
incorporated into Russia.
They could also suggest Putin is not about to replay in
eastern Ukraine the sequence of events that led to Russia's
annexation of Crimea in March and that he is intent on
de-escalating the crisis to avert the risk of new Western
sanctions and reduce the threat of instability on Russia's
border.
In the past few weeks, he has withdrawn most troops massed
near the frontier, asked parliament to cancel a resolution
approving the use of military force in Ukraine and engaged in
diplomacy with the West. Moscow has also
signalled a willingness to allow stronger controls at the
border, through which Ukraine says the rebels have received
military supplies.
Barring a dramatic turn back towards armed intervention by
Russia, Putin's goal appears to be to find a way to reduce
tension in Ukraine without losing face or popularity.
"As a result of four months of aggression in Ukraine, Putin
found himself at a fateful fork in the road," former Kremlin
adviser Andrei Illarionov wrote in a blog posted on the website
of liberal Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy on Saturday.
Abandoning the rebels risks a loss of support and could fuel
opposition to Putin in Russia, he said, but the other choice -
sending in the armed forces - would lead to an inevitable
confrontation with the West.
FEARS OF INVASION RECEDE
Putin's popularity has risen to new highs over his handling
of the Ukraine crisis, in which the toppling of a president
sympathetic to Moscow threatened in February to end Russia's
ability to influence events in a country it long dominated.
The reclaiming of Crimea in March stirred patriotism and won
Putin almost unanimous praise at home, though the rebellion that
followed in eastern Ukraine raised fears in the West that Moscow
was about to send in troops, despite his denials that Moscow was
orchestrating the uprising and supporting it militarily.
Putin reiterated in a speech to Russian ambassadors gathered
in Moscow last week that he reserved the right to protect
Russian speakers abroad by "using the entire range of available
means - from political and economic to operations under
international humanitarian law and the right of self-defence."
But he has signalled repeatedly that he wants to reduce
tensions - even though he may wish to keep them simmering just
enough to unsettle Ukraine's pro-western leadership.
Loath as he is to say it, Russia is increasingly worried
that sanctions could inflict serious damage on its $2 trillion
economy, which is already heading towards recession, potentially
denting Putin's popularity.
The reduction in tensions so far has helped strengthen the
rouble and Russian shares, which rose last week to eight-month
highs before slipping back.
This makes it no surprise that he had by late Monday made no
public comment on the fall of Slaviansk, while Foreign Ministry
remarks and state media coverage focused on humanitarian
problems and the ferocity of the government forces' onslaught.
Russia also sent a positive sign on its commitment to talks
at the weekend by attending the latest meeting on ending the
violence under the auspices of the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
GOALS ACHIEVED?
Putin could have another reason for de-escalation; he may
already have achieved all he can in Ukraine, at least for now.
He may be gambling that what is already on offer from Kiev
could be enough to satisfy the nationalist sentiment he has
unleashed in Russia but could yet struggle to contain.
Poroshenko has drawn up a peace plan that includes promises
of decentralisation and more power for the regions, such as the
rebellious provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, enabling them to
build political and economic ties with Moscow.
The plan also offers guarantees for the rights of Russian
speakers, one of the main demands set out by Russia and the
separatists throughout the conflict.
Russia had sought a "federal" Ukraine where power was
devolved even further and still wants Russian peacekeepers
allowed into east Ukraine, despite concerns abroad that it might
try to use them to resupply the rebels.
But the moves already outlined by Poroshenko offer Moscow an
opportunity to maintain some influence in Ukraine, a former
Soviet republic and a territory that many Russians consider the
cradle of Russian civilisation.
Putin has also won what appears to be the most important
concession of all for him - a step back by the Kiev leadership
from a commitment to seeking NATO membership.
Putin has made clear many times that Moscow will not allow
Ukraine to join the alliance that was its Cold War enemy because
doing so would represent too much of a security threat.
"What did our partners expect from us as the developments in
Ukraine unfolded?" Putin asked the ambassadors last week.
Answering his own question, he said Russia could not abandon
Crimea "to nationalist and radical militants", let its access to
the Black Sea be limited - it has a naval base in Crimea - or
allow NATO on to "the land of Russian military glory".
"This would mean giving up practically everything that
Russia had fought for since the times of Peter the Great, or
maybe even earlier - historians should know," he said.
