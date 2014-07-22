BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals announces pricing of senior notes offering
* First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
MOSCOW, July 22 President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia would use its influence with separatists in east Ukraine to allow a full investigation into the downing of a Malaysian airliner, but said the West must put pressure on Kiev to end hostilities.
Putin also called on Western powers not to meddle in Russia's domestic affairs and said steps were needed to strengthen the country's military capabilities because of moves by NATO and to protect the economy from "external threats".
"We are being called on to use our influence with the separatists in southeastern Ukraine. We of course will do everything in our power but that is not nearly enough," Putin said at the start of a meeting with defence and security chiefs." (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
CHICAGO, March 16 Bird flu that is highly lethal to poultry has infected a second commercial chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc, company and state officials said on Thursday.