* Putin acknowledges some influence over rebels
* Russian leader hits back at Western critics
* Putin considers economic, military steps
(Adds details of comments)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, July 22 President Vladimir Putin said on
Tuesday Russia would try to ensure Ukrainian separatists
cooperate with an investigation into the downing of a Malaysian
airliner, but said the West must do more to persuade Kiev to end
hostilities.
Putin came out fighting in his most detailed comments since
the plane was brought down on Thursday, dismissing criticism of
Russia's role in events in rebel-held east Ukraine and
describing the West's position as "strange and unacceptable".
Accusing the United States indirectly of pulling the strings
in Kiev, trying to bully Russia and meddling in Russia's
domestic affairs, the president said in televised remarks: "Such
methods will not work on Russia."
Reading from notes at the head of a long table flanked by
his top government, parliament, security and defence officials,
Putin spoke much more forcefully than during brief televised
remarks on the plane's downing first released in the early hours
of Monday, when he looked tired and less assured than usual.
He did not, however, directly address accusations by the
United States and Ukraine's pro-Western leaders that Moscow is
supplying the rebels with arms, including the missile system
used to bring down the airliner, and his promise to use Russia's
influence with the separatists was vague.
"We are being called on to use our influence with the
separatists in southeastern Ukraine. We of course will do
everything in our power but that is not nearly enough," Putin
told a meeting of his advisory Security Council.
It was a rare acknowledgement that Russia has influence over
the rebels, echoing a similar remark by his foreign minister,
but he made clear Washington should be doing more to use its
sway over the authorities in Kiev, described by a top security
aide as the West's henchmen.
"Ultimately, there is a need to call on the authorities in
Kiev to respect basic norms of decency, and at least for a short
time implement a ceasefire," he said, repeating criticism of
Kiev for resuming military operations after a truce.
The former KGB spy also did not respond directly to calls
for Russia to tighten controls at the border with Ukraine, which
the West says would help prevent arms reaching the rebels who
oppose Kiev's rule over the Russian-speaking east.
DETERMINED NOT TO LOOK WEAK
Putin had previously made only short comments in public on
the downing of flight MH17, killing all 298 people on board -
the televised remarks standing beside a desk early on Monday and
comments filmed at the start of a meeting on Friday.
His new remarks appeared partly to respond to U.S. President
Barack Obama, who urged him and Russia on Monday to "pivot away
from the strategy that they've been taking and get serious about
trying to resolve hostilities within Ukraine".
Obama and other Western leaders have painted this as a last
chance for Putin to end the worst crisis in Moscow's relations
with the West since the Cold war, hoping he will distance
himself from the rebels and cut off any support for them.
Putin has an interest in de-escalating the crisis to avert
more Western sanctions on Russia and reduce the risk of events
spinning further out of control in east Ukraine. He signalled
this by renouncing powers given to him by parliament to send
Russia's army into east Ukraine to protect Russian-speakers.
But he is also determined not to be seen to make big
concessions - something which would damage his popularity
ratings in Russia, which have soared to record highs since the
annexation of Crimea in March.
Hitting back, but repeating earlier vague threats, he said
Russia, which has been hit by Western sanctions over Crimea,
could take steps to protect the economy from "external threats"
and strengthen its defences to counter moves by NATO in eastern
Europe.
Putin also reiterated his belief that protests that toppled
Ukraine's former Russian-backed president Viktor Yanukovich in
February were an illegal coup instigated and funded from abroad.
"Russia is being presented with what is almost an ultimatum:
'Let us destroy this part of the population that is ethnically
and historically close to Russia and we will not impose
sanctions against you'," Putin said.
"This is a strange and unacceptable logic."
Earlier on Tuesday, Putin signed into law tougher punishment
for public calls for separatism in Russia, including up to four
years in jail, but he denied any plans to clamp down on civil
society.
(Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Timothy Heritage)