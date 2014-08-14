* Russian leader delivers speech in annexed Crimea region
By Alexei Anishchuk
YALTA, Crimea, Aug 14 Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Thursday his country would stand up for itself but
not at the cost of confrontation with the outside world, a
conciliatory note after months of tough rhetoric over the crisis
in Ukraine.
Putin was speaking to Russian ministers and members of
parliament in Crimea, the Ukrainian region annexed by Russian
this year - a stage that led many people to anticipate a major
announcement about Ukraine.
But the tone of Putin's comments was low-key and he avoided
the kind of barbs that he has previously directed at Western
countries during the crisis, which has dragged East-West
relations to their lowest ebb since the Cold War.
"We must calmly, with dignity and effectively, build up our
country, not fence it off from the outside world," Putin said.
"We need to consolidate and mobilise but not for war or any kind
of confrontation ... for hard work in the name of Russia."
He also said Russia would do everything in its power to end
the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible and stop the
bloodshed there.
Explaining his thoughts on Thursday about Russia's foreign
policy doctrine, he said it should be peace-loving.
"All our partners in the world should understand that
Russia, like any other large, powerful sovereign state, has
various ways and means of ensuring its national interests, and
these include armed forces," he said.
"But this is not a panacea and we do not intend, like some
people, to dash around the world with a razor blade and wave
that blade around. But everyone should understand that we also
have such things in our arsenal."
Many of Putin's critics in Western capitals say he has made
dovish comments before, but that this has not been matched by
actions on the ground.
European countries and the United States allege that Russia
is supplying arms to separatists in eastern Ukraine. They have
also said a Russian aid convoy headed to Ukraine could be a
cover for a military attack.
Moscow has denied those allegations. It says it is only
interested in protecting the largely Russian-speaking population
in eastern Ukraine which it says is being targeted by Ukrainian
military forces.
The standoff over Ukraine is now becoming much more costly
for both sides, with the EU and United States imposing economic
sanctions, and Russia retaliating by banning imports of many
food products.
(Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Janet McBride)