* Russian leader delivers speech in annexed Crimea region
* He says Moscow does not want war or confrontation
* A strong Russia does not have to use military power: Putin
By Alexei Anishchuk
YALTA, Crimea, Aug 14 President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday Russia would stand up for itself but not at the
cost of confrontation with the outside world, a conciliatory
note after months of tough rhetoric over the crisis in Ukraine.
Putin was speaking to Russian ministers and members of
parliament in Crimea, the Ukrainian region annexed by Russian
this year - a stage that led many people to anticipate a major
announcement about Ukraine.
But the tone of Putin's comments was low-key and he avoided
the kind of barbs that he has previously directed at Western
countries during the crisis, which has dragged East-West
relations to their lowest ebb since the Cold War.
"We must calmly, with dignity and effectively, build up our
country, not fence it off from the outside world," Putin said.
"We need to consolidate and mobilise but not for war or any kind
of confrontation ... for hard work in the name of Russia."
He also said Russia would do everything in its power to end
the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible and stop the
bloodshed there.
Explaining his thoughts on Thursday about Russia's foreign
policy doctrine, he said it should be peace-loving.
"All our partners in the world should understand that
Russia, like any other large, powerful sovereign state, has
various ways and means of ensuring its national interests, and
these include armed forces," he said.
"But this is not a panacea and we do not intend, like some
people, to dash around the world with a razor blade and wave
that blade around. But everyone should understand that we also
have such things in our arsenal."
Many of Putin's critics in Western capitals say he has made
such dovish comments before, but that this has not been matched
by actions on the ground.
European countries and the United States allege that Russia
is supplying arms to separatists in eastern Ukraine. They have
also said a Russian aid convoy headed to Ukraine could be a
cover for a military attack.
COSTLY STANDOFF
Moscow has denied those allegations. It says it is
interested only in protecting the largely Russian-speaking
population in eastern Ukraine which it portrays as a target of
nationalistic Ukrainian military forces.
The standoff over Ukraine is now becoming much more costly
for both sides, with the EU and United States imposing economic
sanctions, and Russia retaliating by banning imports of many
food products.
Putin used his visit to Crimea to offer reassurances that
Moscow would foot the bill for propping up the economy.
A tourist region, Crimea has seen a sharp fall in bookings
from holiday-makers. Local tourism officials estimate 3 million
tourists will visit this year, against 6 million annual visitors
before Russia's annexation.
Crimea, a peninsula in the Black Sea, has also struggled
with disruptions to water and electricity supplies, which reach
Crimea along a narrow strip of land that connects it to Ukraine.
Moscow said in July it would invest more than $20 billion
between now and 2020. The government plans to spend about a
third of this amount on building a bridge across the 4-km strait
that separates Crimea from Russia.
In his speech on Thursday, Putin said Crimea was an
inseparable part of Russia and that there was no turning back on
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
He said people should not complain about the amount of cash
going on Crimea because it was Russian territory and the money
was being spent for the benefit of all Russian people.
