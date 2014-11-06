MOSCOW Nov 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the "deterioration of the situation" in eastern Ukraine with security chiefs on Thursday, Russian news agencies quoted his spokesman as saying.

They did not they say what decisions, if any, had been reached over the conflict between government forces and pro-Russian separatists following what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called "repeated violations of the ceasefire by Ukraine's armed forces."

Ukrainian forces have denied allegations by the separatists that they have launched a new offensive in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Editing by Timothy Heritage)