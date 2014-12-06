MOSCOW Dec 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said after talks with French President Francois Hollande on
Saturday that he hoped a new agreement on implementing a
ceasefire in eastern Ukraine would be reached soon.
A ceasefire has been in place since Sept. 5 in eastern
Ukraine but it has been violated frequently. Putin told
reporters that Russia, which annexed the Crimea peninsula in
March, supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova;
editing by Timothy Heritage)