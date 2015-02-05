MOSCOW Feb 5 President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold constructive talks with French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Ukraine, the Russian leader's top foreign policy adviser said on Thursday.

Yuri Ushakov told reporters Russia hoped Merkel and Hollande would take into account measures proposed by Putin earlier in the crisis in any plan they present at the talks in Moscow on Friday. He said calling the meeting was "a positive step".

Ushakov also said Putin had spoken to Greece's new prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, and invited him to visit Russia. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)