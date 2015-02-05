FOREX-Dollar hits near 2-mth low after Trump's healthcare debacle
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
MOSCOW Feb 5 President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold constructive talks with French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Ukraine, the Russian leader's top foreign policy adviser said on Thursday.
Yuri Ushakov told reporters Russia hoped Merkel and Hollande would take into account measures proposed by Putin earlier in the crisis in any plan they present at the talks in Moscow on Friday. He said calling the meeting was "a positive step".
Ushakov also said Putin had spoken to Greece's new prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, and invited him to visit Russia. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
HONG KONG, March 27 Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.