BERLIN Oct 20 The Minsk accord, reached in
February 2015 in the Belarussian capital, should be the basis
for a resolution of the crisis in southeast Ukraine, Russian
President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Wednesday after
international talks in Berlin.
The talks with French President Francois Hollande, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko lasted for around five hours.
Putin also said that it was agreed that the monitors from
the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)
will "broaden their mission" in the conflict zones.
He added that the humanitarian situation in southeast
Ukraine remained tense.
