CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds its ground vs broadly stronger greenback

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3380, or 74.74 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve TORONTO, March 29 The Canadian dollar was little changed on Wednesday against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart as prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose for the second straight day. Despite an increase in U.S. crude inventories, oil added to gains, benefiting from Libyan supply disruptions and expectations that an output cut led by the Organization of P