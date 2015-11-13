MOSCOW Nov 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, during the G20 summit in Turkey, the RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov did not respond to a question whether Putin and Lagarde would discuss Ukraine's debt to Moscow at the meeting, RIA said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)