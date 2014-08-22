MOSCOW Aug 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed possible joint
steps to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine in a phone conversation,
the Kremlin said, ahead of Merkel's trip to Kiev on Saturday.
The two leaders "discussed... certain steps that Russia and
Germany could undertake in order to contribute to swift end to
the fighting and establishment of an internal dialogue in
Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin also told Merkel that Russia decided to send the
humanitarian convoy into Ukraine, because it could no longer
wait for Kiev to give the green light. He also expressed concern
over escalation of violence in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin
statement said.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)