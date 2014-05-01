(Adds comments from German government spokeswoman)
MOSCOW May 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin
told German Chancellor Angela Merkel the withdrawal of Ukrainian
military units from the south-east of the country, ending
violence and launching a national dialogue are key issues, the
Kremlin said.
The Kremlin also said that Merkel, in a call on Thursday it
said she initiated, asked Putin to help free European military
observers who are being held by pro-Russian militia in Ukraine.
A spokeswoman for the German government said Merkel and
Putin focused on the detention of the observers from the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a
democracy watchdog.
"The German chancellor reminded President Putin of Russia's
responsibility as an OSCE member state and called on the
president to exert his influence," Christiane Wirtz said.
"They also spoke about the significance of elections in
Ukraine on May 25, which are crucial for the stability of the
country."
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Michelle Martin
in Berlin, editing by Nigel Stephenson, John Stonestreet)