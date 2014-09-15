(Adds detail on Merkel's comments)
MOSCOW, Sept 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the importance of
maintaining the ceasefire in Ukraine in a phone conversation on
Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
"The development of the Ukraine situation has been
discussed, including the meticulous maintenance of the ceasefire
by the sides of the inter-Ukrainian conflict and the efficient
truce monitoring on behalf of the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)," the statement said.
A spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, said
the two discussed the implementation of agreements made in Minsk
on Sept. 5 about the peace plan for eastern Ukraine.
Merkel made clear to Putin that the complete withdrawal of
Russian troops and securing the Russian-Ukrainian border were
crucial for ensuring a solution to the conflict, Seibert said.
Merkel welcomed the compromise on free trade struck during
trilateral discussions between Russia, Ukraine and the European
Union, and called for the talks to continue, including on the
gas price conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he said.
The European Union and Ukraine agreed on Friday to delay the
implementation of their free-trade pact until the end of 2015 in
a concession to Russia, which is at loggerheads with Kiev over
the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
