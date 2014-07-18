UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW, July 18 The leaders of Russia and Malaysia spoke by telephone on Friday stressing the need for an objective probe into the downing of a passenger jet, saying a stop to military operations in eastern Ukraine would help achieve this, the Kremlin said.
President Vladimir Putin offered Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak his condolences over the tragedy that befell the country's airliner, which killed 298 people when it went down in an area where separatists are fighting Ukrainian forces.
"Both sides stressed the importance of an objective international investigation into the cause of the tragedy. This would be helped by an immediate end to military operations in southeastern Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Thomas Grove)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders