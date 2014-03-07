MOSCOW, March 7 Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were still differences with the United States in their approaches and assessments of the Ukraine crisis after speaking to U.S. President Barack Obama on the phone, the Kremlin reported.

In a statement on Friday, Putin said Kiev's new authorities, which came to power in an anti-constitutional coup, had imposed "absolutely illegitimate decisions on the eastern, southeastern and Crimea regions".

"Russia cannot ignore calls for help in this matter and it acts accordingly, in full compliance with the international law," Putin said.