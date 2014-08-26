CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as oil prices slide to 3-month low

(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3485, or 74.16 U.S. cents * Bond prices slightly higher across flatter yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 14 The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday against its U.S. counterpart as prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell and the greenback climbed broadly ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Oil tumbled to a three-month low a