MOSCOW, June 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and Ukrainian President-elect Petro Poroshenko called on Friday
for a speedy halt to bloodshed and military actions in eastern
Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin's
spokesman.
The two leaders met for the first time since Moscow annexed
Crimea, as world leaders commemorated the 70th anniversary of
the World War Two D-Day landings in France.
"In a brief conversation, both Putin and Poroshenko called
for a speedy end to the bloodshed in southeastern Ukraine as
well as to fighting on both sides - by the Ukrainian armed
forces as well as by supporters of the federalisation of
Ukraine," RIA Novosti news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry
Peskov as saying.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)