(Updates with details of Putin meetings)
By Alexei Anishchuk and Pavel Polityuk
MOSCOW/KIEV Oct 15 Russian President Vladimir
Putin and Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko will look for ways
to settle a dispute over natural gas supplies and end months of
conflict in east Ukraine at talks in Italy this week.
The meeting in Milan on Friday, is an encouraging sign for
Moscow, Kiev and Brussels, which fears Russia's decision to cut
supplies to Ukraine because of unpaid bills could threaten
disruptions in the gas flow to the rest of Europe this winter.
European leaders hope the presidents' third meeting since
Poroshenko was elected in May can help the sides build on a
much-violated ceasefire agreed by government forces and
pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine on Sept. 5.
"I think there are some positive signs. It seems like we are
entering a more promising and positive chapter of the whole
puzzle about the crisis in and around Ukraine," said Vygaudas
Usackas, the European Union's ambassador to Russia.
But he told Reuters the 28-nation bloc wanted "sustainable
efforts, and concrete outcomes and tangible results."
Although Putin announced this week that Russian troops near
the border with Ukraine would be pulled back, Western officials
want to see clear evidence that Moscow is withdrawing troops and
military equipment from east Ukraine.
Moscow denies arming the rebels or sending troops, despite
what the West says is overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
The Kremlin said Putin and Poroshenko had discussed peace
moves in a phone call on Tuesday.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will host the meeting
between Putin and Poroshenko during a summit of European and
Asian leaders, Renzi's office said.
The meeting will also be attended by German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, British Prime
Minister David Cameron as well as Herman Van Rompuy, the
chairman of European Union leaders, and EU Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso.
A Putin aide, Yuri Ushakov, did not rule out the possibility
of a separate one-on-one meeting afterwards and said Putin would
also meet Merkel separately.
Poroshenko said "the whole world has high expectations" of
his talks with Putin.
GAS DISPUTE
More than 3,600 people have been killed in the conflict in
eastern Ukraine, and the EU and the United states have imposed
sanctions on Russia over its annexation of the Crimea peninsula
and the conflict in the eastern regions.
The conflict has complicated efforts to resolve the
long-running dispute over gas supplies.
Ukraine faces possible energy shortages this winter if no
deal is reached, which in turn risks causing disruptions to
Europe's gas supplies as happened in 2006 and 2009. Europe
receives a third of its gas needs from Russia, around half of
which is pumped via Ukraine.
Russian natural gas producer Gazprom cut supplies
to Ukraine in June after Kiev failed to pay gas debts which
Russia says have now reached more than $5 billion.
"I think that the meeting in Milan will bring a breakthrough
in the gas sphere," said Mikhail Pogrebinsky, a Kiev-based
political analyst. "Russia will eventually sell gas to Ukraine,
after Ukraine pays a symbolic part of its debt, this will allow
Ukraine not to freeze in winter."
Officials from Russia and the European Commission, which is
mediating the talks, say a deal could be near. Poroshenko said
on Saturday he hoped for "significant progress" on the issue
during the talks in Milan.
Usackas, a former Lithuanian foreign minister, said there
were still differences to be ironed out but the presidents'
talks and a meeting on Oct. 21 of the countries' gas company
chiefs raised hopes of a deal. One key difference is over price.
Moscow's relations with the West are at their lowest ebb
since the Cold War ended more than two decades ago. Deep
divisions remained between Washington and Moscow after talks
between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov in Paris on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Heritage in Moscow and Richard
Balmforth in Kiev; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk and Timothy
Heritage; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)