MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian President Vladimir Putin
called on pro-Russian rebels to provide a humanitarian corridor
in east Ukraine for encircled
Ukrainian government troops to leave the battlefield, the
Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.
"I call on the militia forces to open a humanitarian
corridor for encircled Ukraine servicemen in order to avoid
pointless victims, to allow them leave the fighting area without
impediment, join their families..., to provide urgent medical
aid to those wounded as a result of the military operation," he
said in a statement.
Putin also said Russia will continue to provide humanitarian
aid to civilians in east Ukraine, less than a week after
Russia's first aid convoy delivered supplies to east Ukraine and
then returned to Russia.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)