MOSCOW May 7 Russian President Vladimir Putin called on separatists in east Ukraine on Wednesday to postpone a May 11 referendum on the status of the mostly Russian-speaking region.

Putin spoke after talks with the head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, who said the security and rights body would soon propose a "road map" to defuse the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)