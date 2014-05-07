DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
MOSCOW May 7 Russian President Vladimir Putin called on separatists in east Ukraine on Wednesday to postpone a May 11 referendum on the status of the mostly Russian-speaking region.
Putin spoke after talks with the head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, who said the security and rights body would soon propose a "road map" to defuse the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.