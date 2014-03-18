Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
MOSCOW, March 18 European Council President Herman Van Rompuy will meet President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Interfax reported on Tuesday citing a diplomatic source, amid high tension over the Kremlin leader's move to make Ukraine's Crimea region part of Russia.
Putin signed a treaty on Tuesday incorporating Crimea into Russia following a referendum in the Black Sea region that top EU officials said was illegal and would not be recognised.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.