(Adds dropped clause in par 8)
* Putin says Western penalties disrupting peace process
* Will guard against self-inflicted damage from sanctions
* Russia denies troops involved in eastern Ukraine
By Darya Korsunskaya
DUSHANBE, Sept 12 President Vladimir Putin said
on Friday new Western sanctions against Russia looked "a bit
strange" given his backing of peace efforts in eastern Ukraine,
and warned he was considering taking fresh retaliation.
The European Union and the United States have tightened
economic penalties on Moscow, accusing it of sending troops to
back pro-Moscow separatists fighting Ukrainian government forces
in eastern regions.
Putin, who has regularly denied any involvement and already
responded with import bans and other steps, said his government
was looking at more ways to hit back.
"Regarding retaliatory measures, the government is thinking
about them, but only those that will create better conditions
for us will be applied," he said after a meeting of the Shanghai
Cooperation Organisation security bloc.
"We won't do any damage to ourselves, he added in Dushanbe,
capital of the former Soviet republic of Tajikistan in Central
Asia.
The economies of Russia and Europe are deeply entwined -
Richard Branson, the founder of British airline Virgin Atlantic
said on Friday Russia would be the biggest loser if it carried
out one threat to ban Western airlines from flying over its
territory.
The drive for tougher EU sanctions is also facing growing
opposition from a number of EU countries that fear retaliation
from Russia, the bloc's biggest energy supplier.
The EU has said it could lift some or even all of the
sanctions if Moscow abides by fragile truce in Ukraine and other
parts of a peace plan agreed this month to try and end the worst
confrontation between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
"Regarding these sanctions, which were introduced yesterday
or today, they look a bit strange," said Putin.
"When the situation is moving towards a peaceful resolution,
steps are taken which are aimed at disrupting the peace
process," he added.
The latest sanctions target Russia's top oil producers and
pipeline operators, Rosneft, Transneft and
Gazprom Neft, limiting their ability to raise capital
on European markets.
"We've long been convinced that sanctions as an instrument
of foreign policy are inefficient and practically never bring
about their desired result - even in relation to small
countries. Of course a policy of sanctions inflicts certain
damage, including to those who use them," said Putin.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexei Anishchuk, Writing
by Thomas Grove; Editing by Andrew Heavens)