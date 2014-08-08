* Says sanctions won't have significant direct effect
* Chief risk officer says expects group to pass stress test
* Shares down but off session lows
(Adds share price, background)
VIENNA, Aug 8 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International (RBI) on Friday played down the
potential impact of Western sanctions on its crucial business in
Russia, where it is the 10th-largest lender with a 9.6 billion
euro ($12.9 billion) loan book.
RBI's shares have been hit by market jitters over its
exposure to Russia amid sanctions imposed by the West to punish
Moscow over what Western leaders call Moscow's support for
separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. Moscow denies this.
RBI's operations in Russia - where it has nearly 2.7 million
customers - made 139 million euros before tax in the first
quarter, down from 198 million a year earlier but up from 108
million in the fourth quarter.
Last month, the European Union and the United States
announced sanctions against Russia which target its energy,
banking and defence sectors.
"We don't expect the new U.S. or EU sanctions to have any
significant direct effect on RBI's business," Chief Risk Officer
Johann Strobl said in comments released by emerging Europe's
second-biggest lender.
He also expressed confidence that the Raiffeisen group would
hold up well in the European Central Bank-led Asset Quality
Review (AQR) health checks of euro zone major banks, including
its unlisted parent, Raiffeisen Zentralbank.
"The AQR process and stress tests are still ongoing. As of
yet, there has been no response from the ECB (European Central
Bank). Nevertheless, we believe that we will pass both the AQR
and stress test," he said.
RBI stock, which this week hit its lowest levels since early
2012, was down 1.8 percent at 18.00 euros by 1515 GMT, while the
Stoxx European banking sector was barely changed.
Raiffeisen, which has forecast a net provisioning
requirement of 1.3-1.4 billion euros this year, has been trying
for weeks to allay market worries about Russia.
"We are confident that Russia will remain an attractive
banking market over the medium and long term," Chief Executive
Karl Sevelda had said in May after the Austrian lender's
first-quarter profits easily beat market expectations.
Bank Austria, the central and eastern Europe arm of Italian
bank UniCredit, this week said it expected to keep
making solid profits in Russia despite Western sanctions.
(1 US dollar = 0.7449 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jason Neely and
Shadia Nasralla)