BRUSSELS, March 2 NATO Secretary-General Anders
Fogh Rasmussen convened an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors
in Brussels on Sunday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
Ahead of the meeting he issued the following statement:
I have convened the North Atlantic Council today because of
Russia's military action in Ukraine. And because of President
Putin's threats against this sovereign nation.
What Russia is doing now in Ukraine violates the principles
of the United Nations Charter. It threatens peace and security
in Europe. Russia must stop its military activities and its
threats.
Today we will discuss their implications, for European peace
and security, and for NATO's relationship with Russia.
Afterwards, we will meet in the NATO-Ukraine Commission.
We support Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
We support the right of the people of Ukraine to determine their
own future without outside interference. And we emphasize the
need for Ukraine to continue to uphold the democratic rights of
all people and ensure that minority rights are protected.
Ukraine is our neighbour, and Ukraine is a valued partner
for NATO.
We urge all parties to urgently continue all efforts to move
away from this dangerous situation. In particular, I call on
Russia to de-escalate tensions.
(Editing by Luke Baker and Sophie Hares)