KIEV Feb 5 Ukraine's central bank will raise its key interest rate to 19.5 percent as of Feb. 6 from the current level of 14 percent set in November to combat inflation, the central bank said on Thursday.

The bank said in a statement that it was also cancelling sales of dollars from its reserves at daily auction. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Katya Golubkova, and Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)