* Vote will consolidate leadership and power, say rebels
* Ukraine's Poroshenko says vote violates Minsk agreements
* West and Russia at odds over legitimacy of the ballot
By Thomas Grove
DONETSK, Ukraine, Nov 2 Pro-Russian rebels
elected a separatist leadership in eastern Ukraine on Sunday in
a vote President Petro Poroshenko called "a farce."
Mining electrician-turned-rebel leader Alexander
Zakharchenko won over 81 percent of the vote, according to the
rebels' exit polls of an election that has worsened a standoff
between Russia and the West.
The United States and European Union have already denounced
it as illegitimate, but Russia has said it would recognise the
result, deepening a crisis that began with the popular overthrow
of a Moscow-backed president in February.
Poroshenko said the votes in the eastern Ukrainian rebel
region of Donetsk and a separate one in Luhansk were "a farce,
(conducted) under the barrels of tanks and machine guns."
"I hope Russia will not recognise the so-called elections
because they are a clear violation of the Sept. 5 Minsk
protocol, which was also signed by Russia's representative," he
said, referring to an international peace agreement meant to end
months of fighting between the separatists and Ukrainian troops.
In Donetsk, eastern Ukraine's former industrial capital and
the separatists' political and military stronghold, Soviet music
blared out of speakers in front of a central voting station
carrying the separatist's red black and blue flag.
Across the region suffering from years of neglect and months
of conflict, Russian speakers wary of the new pro-European
government in Kiev stood in freezing temperatures to cast their
vote, some near the remains of shrapnel from mortar bombings.
"We are citizens of Donetsk, and we don't want to live under
the Kiev government that has turned its back on us," said Sergei
Kovalenko, 58, a private security guard who came to vote with
his wife at a polling station set up at an elementary school.
People brought truck loads of carrots, potatoes and cabbages
to polling stations where they were sold off for pennies to
those waiting in line.
Russia's Foreign Ministry, while stopping short of Minister
Sergei Lavrov's promise early last week to recognise the vote,
said it "respects the will of the residents of southeast"
Ukraine, Interfax reported.
The European Union meanwhile echoed objections that German
Chancellor Angela Merkel made to Russian President Vladimir
Putin on Friday and said the bloc would not recognise the vote.
"I consider today's 'presidential and parliamentary
elections' in Donetsk and Luhansk 'People's Republics' a new
obstacle on the path towards peace in Ukraine. The vote is
illegal and illegitimate, and the European Union will not
recognise it," European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini
said in a statement.
CONSOLIDATING POWER
Some of the heaviest artillery shelling of the past few
weeks could be heard hours before voting was to begin. Rebels
said more artillery was heard in a northern district of Donetsk
during the vote.
Ukraine's military said three of its soldiers had been
killed in the past 24 hours, two of them by an explosion at a
check point near the city of Mariupol, which is under Ukrainian
control.
Although sporadically broken, the Sept 5. truce has allowed
a semblance of normality to return to Donetsk following violence
that has killed more than 4,000 people.
Kiev says the Minsk agreements, signed by rebel leaders and
envoys from Kiev, Russia and the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), arrange for elections held under
Ukrainian law that would appoint purely local officials.
But the rebels' plan to elect leaders and institutions in a
breakaway territory in the regions of Donetsk and neighbouring
Luhansk violates that agreement, Kiev says.
In the statement reported by Interfax, Russia's Foreign
Ministry urged a "dialogue between the central Ukrainian
authorities and the representatives of the Donbass in line with
Minsk agreements."
Zakharchenko, the current rebel prime minister whose
campaign advertisements are plastered across Donetsk, was almost
certain to win the vote for the leadership of the
self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.
Using colourful language in a heavy local accent,
Zakharchenko, 38, has compared the region's coal deposits to the
oil reserves in the United Arab Emirates and has promised
pensioners a stipend that will allow them to go on safari in
Australia.
"FOR THE REBELS THEMSELVES"
Wearing a dark suit rather than his usual military fatigues,
Zakharchenko dropped his vote into a ballot box at a polling
station at a local school: "For justice, happiness, peace and
prosperity."
His opponents, two lesser known separatist figures, have
rarely appeared in public. Public bulletins of the three
candidates made no mention of the policies they endorse, but
rather just listed biographical information.
"He (Zakharchenko) doesn't eat, he doesn't sleep. He works
only for us 150 percent of the time," said Lyudmila Kovalenko,
who works at a school. She said the rebel leadership had fixed
the windows of the school after it was hit by a mortar.
Zakharchenko's election as rebel leader will mean little by
way of change for the region which is increasingly dependent on
Russia for support financially and politically.
Rebels say the election will legitimise the separatist
leadership and consolidate power in the midst of a humanitarian
crisis which will only be worsened by the oncoming winter.
They have brought in observers from Europe and the
Russian-backed regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which
broke from the former Soviet republic of Georgia around the time
of the break up of the Soviet Union, as Donetsk and Luhansk did
from Ukraine this year.
An exit poll monitor, Natalia Samostrokova, 35, said that by
noon Zakharchenko was winning with some "90 percent of the vote
and then some" as she scanned the results of her survey in a
voting station in Makiyivka, east of Donetsk.
Enthusiasm for the rebel cause, which was at its peak in
Ukraine's Russian-speaking east following the ouster of
Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich, waned after violence closed
banks and many stores, forcing people out of work.
Voting stations drew a steady stream of people on Sunday,
but many Donetsk residents say the vote will change nothing and
question its validity given there are no voters lists.
"I don't see why I should vote. It won't change anything,
and besides the election isn't for the people of Donetsk. It's
for the rebels themselves," said Vitaly, 34.
