DONETSK, Ukraine, Sept 3 A pro-Russia rebel
leader in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine said on
Wednesday the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from "our
territory" was the main condition for peace in the
separatist-held area.
Vladimir Antyufeyev, deputy prime minister of the
self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, told Reuters by
telephone that talk of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
was a "provocation" because Russia was not a party to the
conflict.
"A ceasefire is always good but our main condition still
stands - to withdraw Ukrainian troops from our territory. That's
the only reasonable way," he said.
