(adds Taruta comment)
ROZSYPNE, Ukraine, July 18 Pro-Russian
separatists said on Friday they welcomed international and
Ukrainian experts coming to the site of the downed Malaysian
airliner, denying government reports they were preventing a
search and rescue mission.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE), a security and rights body, later said about 30 of its
staff had arrived at the scene by helicopter.
Ukrainian officials say the location where the airliner came
down in rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine has complicated
efforts to determine what caused the crash that killed all 298
people on board.
Donetsk's governor, Serhiy Taruta, said the rebels were
impeding the work of experts and had declared a desire to
transfer the airliner's black boxes to Russia, despite Moscow
saying it would not take the flight recorders.
But a rebel leader, Sergei Kavtaradze, told Reuters by
telephone: "Today 17 new workers and four official experts from
Kiev arrived in Donetsk. Soon they are due to arrive at the site
of the tragedy. We support the maximum number of experts
possible."
A spokesman for the OSCE in Geneva said about 30 of its
observers and experts were already at the scene and a "contact
group" of diplomats from the OSCE, Russia and Ukraine had met
and spoken with separatist leaders by video link earlier.
The black boxes are seen as vital to an investigation into
what happened to the Boeing 777, which was downed on Thursday,
spreading twisted metal and bodies across fields in eastern
Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities need to secure the wreckage and
recover the black box recordings of flight data and voices from
the cockpit to make sure the data is not corrupted.
Taruta and the Donetsk authorities said in a statement that
the emergency services had found the bodies of 182 people and
were searching for more, but were hampered by the rebels.
"They impede the work of international investigators, and
hamper the work of Ukrainian specialists at the site of the
tragedy," Taruta said.
Earlier, local officials were quoted as saying the emergency
services had found the airliner's two "black box" flight
recorders, but a spokesman for Ukraine's security council said
he could not confirm the report.
Ukraine has invited the aviation authorities from Malaysia,
the Netherlands, Boeing, the International Civil Aviation
Organization, European Civil Aviation Conference, Europe's air
traffic regulator Eurocontrol, the European Commission and
Ukraine's transport safety watchdog.
(Reporting by Anton Zverev, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing
by Peter Graff and Timothy Heritage)